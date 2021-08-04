Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 2.20.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $1,331,872.15. Insiders sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

