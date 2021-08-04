Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Downgraded to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 176 ($2.30) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

LON PHP opened at GBX 164.30 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.50 ($2.16). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.