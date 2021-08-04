Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.50

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166.50 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.18), with a volume of 1338776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.40 ($2.15).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHP shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

