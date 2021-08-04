Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.98. Primerica posted earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after acquiring an additional 166,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Primerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,906,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,252,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.46. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,623. Primerica has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

