Primerica (PRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Truist boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

