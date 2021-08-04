Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $30,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $213.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.34 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

