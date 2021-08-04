Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 126,482 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 798,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,482 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $29,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE OHI opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

