Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $28,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.

SPSC stock opened at $111.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

