Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

