Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of WestRock worth $30,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

WRK stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

