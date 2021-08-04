Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 76,168 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $31,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $990.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.38. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $62,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $328,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

