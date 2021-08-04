Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $28,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 336,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after buying an additional 234,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 659.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 161,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,659. The company has a market capitalization of $904.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

Several research firms have commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

