Private Management Group Inc. Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 99,432 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Ardmore Shipping worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

ASC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,371. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

