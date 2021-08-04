Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Crown worth $23,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $2,382,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

CCK traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $97.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,751. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.