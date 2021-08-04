Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group accounts for about 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $38,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

PAG traded down $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.71. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

