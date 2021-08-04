Procore Technologies (PCOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PCOR opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.82. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.