Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $144.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $129.59 and last traded at $128.40, with a volume of 22681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,713,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Prologis by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 955,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,195,000 after buying an additional 104,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

