Prometeus Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Prometeus has a market cap of $208.48 million and $6.39 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.67 or 0.00031966 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.58 or 0.00838854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00094559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043211 BTC.

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

