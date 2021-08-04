Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.76. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $175.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after acquiring an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Proofpoint by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Proofpoint by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,664,000 after acquiring an additional 163,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

