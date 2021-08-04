ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,025,000.

EFAD stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

