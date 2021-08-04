Prothena (PRTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRTA opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

