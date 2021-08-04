Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 288.20 ($3.77). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 285.40 ($3.73), with a volume of 198,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £753.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.92. The company has a current ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial Company Profile (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

