Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of PFG stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 297.20 ($3.88). The company had a trading volume of 533,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,350. The company has a quick ratio of 35.38, a current ratio of 35.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 168.47 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £753.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.92.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total value of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

