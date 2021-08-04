Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, Director Daniel P. Florin bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

