Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

PPT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,502. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

