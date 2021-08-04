Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.