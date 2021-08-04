Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Monro, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Monro in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

MNRO stock opened at $60.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

