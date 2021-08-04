Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cut by Piper Sandler

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $15.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $15.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,904.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,366.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,463.52. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

