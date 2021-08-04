Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alerus Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $484.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

