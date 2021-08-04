Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Issued By Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFR. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

NYSE CFR opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.81. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

