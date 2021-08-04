Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Issued By B. Riley

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

AMRC opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,877 shares of company stock worth $2,730,372 in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $18,062,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

