Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lantheus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Lantheus stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 30.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

