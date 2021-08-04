Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Matador Resources Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

MTDR opened at $29.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

