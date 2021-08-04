Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.