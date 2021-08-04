Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

BWB stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $453.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

