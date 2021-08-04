Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $84.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bruker by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.