Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Cut by Analyst

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE DBD opened at $11.60 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after buying an additional 1,493,449 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172,916 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

