Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gaia, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gaia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Gaia stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $214.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 209.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

