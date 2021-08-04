Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.85. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

NYSE HUM opened at $425.49 on Tuesday. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

