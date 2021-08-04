Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $236.95 on Monday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $194.34 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.17. The firm has a market cap of $176.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

