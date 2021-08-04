Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $140.21 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.91.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

