Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $14,663,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

