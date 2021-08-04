Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Visteon Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visteon in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of VC opened at $113.97 on Monday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.