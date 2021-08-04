Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

NYSE WAB opened at $85.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 in the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

