Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.57. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

