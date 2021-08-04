Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for ICL Group Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ICL Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICL. TheStreet raised shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $7.37 on Monday. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 287,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

