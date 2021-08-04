Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

