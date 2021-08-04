Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.45.

Shares of PFG opened at $62.99 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

