QChi (QCH) Achieves Market Cap of $797,891.60

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One QChi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. QChi has a market capitalization of $797,891.60 and $2,278.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.00808046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00091720 BTC.

About QChi

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

