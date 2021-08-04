QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,326 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,016,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,815,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after buying an additional 223,588 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.35 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

